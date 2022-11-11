Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $91.31 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $147.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

