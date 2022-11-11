Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 53.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,107,000 after purchasing an additional 839,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 6.4 %

ROST opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.