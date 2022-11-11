Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

