Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.