Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 231,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.