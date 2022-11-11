Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Cuts Dividend

NYSE TX opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.