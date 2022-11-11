Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.69 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.