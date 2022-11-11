Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 248 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

