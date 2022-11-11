Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MODN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

