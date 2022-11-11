Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

