Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

