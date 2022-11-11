Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $560.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.87 and a 200-day moving average of $502.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ASML

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

