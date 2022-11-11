Morgan Stanley Boosts Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROVR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.22.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 over the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

