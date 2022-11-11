Morgan Stanley Boosts Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROVR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.22.
Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
