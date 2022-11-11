Morgan Stanley Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $116.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.17.

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

