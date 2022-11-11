Morgan Stanley Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $203.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.92.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.48.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

