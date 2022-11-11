Morgan Stanley Trims PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price to $18.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PetMed Express Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.60. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

