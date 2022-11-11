M&T Bank Corp Buys 19,739 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.