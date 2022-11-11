M&T Bank Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.3 %

HIG opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

