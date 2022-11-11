M&T Bank Corp Invests $946,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

OVV opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

