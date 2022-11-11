M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,694 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,636 shares of company stock worth $2,207,365. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 4.2 %

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

IR stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

