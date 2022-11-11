M&T Bank Corp Sells 23,111 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

