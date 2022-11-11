NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $17.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.24% from the stock’s current price.

NSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NSTG stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

