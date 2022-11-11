Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

