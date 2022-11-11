National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BDT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$373.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.68.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.10 million.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

