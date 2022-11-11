Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) PT Raised to $93.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:NNI opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

