Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nephros Stock Performance

NEPH stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 71.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 56.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

