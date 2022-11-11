New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in New Relic by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

