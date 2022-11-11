News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in News were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after buying an additional 223,976 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Insider Activity

News Trading Up 7.1 %

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.