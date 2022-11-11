Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

