OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,661 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 87.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 245,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

