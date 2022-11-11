Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

