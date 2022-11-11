Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,712 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

