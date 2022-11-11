Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $32.29 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

