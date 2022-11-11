Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

