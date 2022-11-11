Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 41.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.87 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

