Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GATX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GATX by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GATX by 479.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $108.71 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

