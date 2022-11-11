Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

