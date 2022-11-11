Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

