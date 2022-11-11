Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $232.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

