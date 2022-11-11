Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $303.32 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

