Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Timken by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Timken by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,882. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

