Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,995 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,312.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.90 ($6.90) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

