Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,644 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $121,835,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $90,427,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $88,193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $71,324,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $47.31 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

