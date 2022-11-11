Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.29 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

