Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sealed Air by 106.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $49.47 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

