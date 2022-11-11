Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.20 and a 200 day moving average of $317.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

