Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

