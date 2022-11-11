Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

