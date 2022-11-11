Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,480 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.