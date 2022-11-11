Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

